BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — More than a thousand people were in the capital city over the weekend for The Bismarck Marathon.

For the first time, this year, the race started and finished at the state capitol.

Race co-director Josh Askvig says the changes to the route and the cooperation from the city and volunteers made the event a success.

More than 2,300 people, laced up their tennis shoes and ran within the three days of the event.

Lots of spectators cheered on family and friends, and the weather was another plus to the weekend.

“I think we liked, we learned a lot this year starting and finishing at the capitol. Changing the route is a huge lift and endeavor because you have to get everything certified, and that’s a whole other process. I think we’re aiming to stay at the capitol grounds. We’re going to have to evaluate what worked and what didn’t. Look at dates and whatnot. We haven’t officially done that yet. We will meet in the next week or so to debrief, and really start planning for next year,” said Josh Askvig.

Our very own Joel Porter ran the race in 4 hours, 7 minutes, 38 seconds! Congratulations Joel!!