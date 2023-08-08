BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — It’s just over a month until runners lace up their shoes and pin on their numbers for the Bismarck Marathon.

This year, however, they’ll be able to see a little more of Bismarck as they race, as organizers are planning to take off from the state capitol.

The route takes runners over both the Main Avenue and Bismarck Expressway bridges, making a loop around Lakewood, Fox Island, and Riverwood Park before finishing back at the capitol.

On Tuesday evening, marathon organizers stated that they need approval from the city commission to close a section of 6th Street the morning of the race. Race staff are also asking for three Bismarck police officers to work overtime and help provide traffic control for the runners.

“There’s really only one street closure, per se,” argued Race Co-Director Josh Askvig, “and that’s along 6th Street. We’re going to close it for about an hour in the morning, and then we’ll have controlled access. If people need to get on 6th, they’ll be able to do so with volunteers making sure it’s safe for them, as well as our runners to get across.”

The full Bismarck Marathon takes off bright and early at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 16 — but the week will include more than just the main race. People can also bring their dogs to the free ‘Bis Bark’ 4-K race on Thursday, and the 5K takes place on Friday.

If you’d like to sign up as a volunteer, you can find information on the race’s website.