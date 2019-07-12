Bismarck March Protests ‘Inhumane Conditions’ at the Southern US Border

From over a thousand miles away, some North Dakotans are fed up with conditions at the southern US border.

This evening a group of protesters marched the streets of the Capitol City, chanting for change.

They’re calling the situation refugees are in, inhumane. They say their protest was inspired by recent increased awareness of what they’re calling ‘a humanitarian emergency’.

They’re asking Congress to keep refugee children and parents together, ensure good living conditions for those who are detained, and they want transparency at the detention facilities.

Some are even referring to these facilities, as concentration camps.

Protester and Bismarck resident Tempe O’kun shares, “People write-off North Dakota and think we’ll just go along with any Republican idea. But as white as North Dakota is, and we are lutefisk white, we aren’t white nationalists and we don’t stand for this kind of action. It’s inappropriate, it’s horrible.”

The group collected signatures and will be sending a letter to Congress with these requests.