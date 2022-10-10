BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Right now, the state transportation department is asking cities around the state to send in ideas for ways they’d try to make streets and intersections safer.

And city leaders in Bismarck are looking at two possibilities.

One is at Washington and Bowen Avenue, where there are two traffic signals.

The project would remove at least one of the signals and replace it with a flashing beacon that would be used by both drivers and people trying to walk across.

The other site is along Main and Expressway, where the plan is to create right-turning lanes for drivers headed north and south.

“So, we use those opportunities to evaluate, is this the right solution? Are we stopping all of this traffic for just one car that wants to come off the side street? Or are there hundreds or thousands?” Bismarck city engineer Gabe Schell said. “In this particular location, there’s not that much traffic on the approaches of Bowen to justify that traffic signal.”

The project falls under North Dakota DOT’s highway safety improvements program.

This round of applications wouldn’t be funded until 2027.