BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — In order to help bring more transparency to the City of Bismarck’s operations, Mayor Mike Schmitz will start hosting a monthly conversational program.

The new program, entitled “Bismarck Insights with Mayor Mike Schmitz”, will be released on the week of December 19 through Dakota Media Access, and feature conversations between Mayor Schmitz and a variety of individuals who help leave their marks on the Capital.

The first episode of the show will feature City Administrator Keith Hunke, who began working for the City of Bismarck in 1982.

“Keith was a natural fit for that first episode,” said Mayor Schmitz in a press release. “He has decades of experience with all things regarding Bismarck and has seen the city inside and out, top to bottom. He can speak to every topic about Bismarck’s local government and approaches city leadership with thoughtfulness and appropriateness. No one would have been a better fit for that first program.”

Future episodes will feature city staff, including Public Works Utility Operations Director Michelle Klose, Police Chief Dave Dravovitch, Fire Chief Joel Boespflug, City Engineer Gabe Schell, and Finance Director Dimitry Chernyak.

Bismarck Insights will appear across the following platforms of Dakota Media Access Programming:

Government Access TV via channels 2 and 602HD, as well as on FreeTV.org, ROKU, AppleTV, and FireTV

-Tuesdays at 4:15 p.m. (Program will be pre-empted every other month for Burleigh County Human Service Board meeting)

-Thursdays at Noon

-Saturdays at Noon

-Sundays at 6:00 p.m.

-Mondays at 9:00 p.m.

-Tuesdays at 4:15 p.m.

-Thursdays at Noon

-Fridays at 7:00 a.m.

-Saturdays at 2:00 p.m.

If you want to add Dakota Media Access to your AppleTV, ROKU, or FireTV device, follow the instructions on this page.