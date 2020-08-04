Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Bismarck Mayor Steve Bakken launches mask awareness, education campaign

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Bismarck Mayor Steve Bakken is launching a mask awareness and education campaign.

The campaign is the first of many initiatives that come with the Burleigh-Morton COVID-19 County Task Force, working to bring rising numbers down.

Mayor Bakken says wearing a mask not only protects yourself but those who are more vulnerable to the virus.

He is asking for people to do their part by wearing a mask out in public.

“There are things we can do now and wearing masks is one of them that can help keep businesses open. My biggest concern is trying to keep the community of Bismarck financially viable and maintain the economics we have right now. While not great at least it’s working,” shared Bakken.

Bakken says he doesn’t like wearing a mask himself, but he will wear one in order to keep the community moving forward.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Bismarck Bull Moose

Class AA State Tournament

Fill the Bus 2020

Pavement Data Collector

Tuesday, August 4th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Homeschool Surge

More Jail Cameras

Ward Co Budget

Trials Suspended

Mayor Steve Bakken on Masks

Teacher Reacts

Inmates Making PPE

Mandan School Plan

Minot Prelim. Budget

Land Approval

Siren Update

Minot Performance

Bike Club Donation

Girls Night Out

Suicide Risk

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss