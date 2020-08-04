Bismarck Mayor Steve Bakken launches mask awareness, education campaign

Bismarck Mayor Steve Bakken is launching a mask awareness and education campaign.

The campaign is the first of many initiatives that come with the Burleigh-Morton COVID-19 County Task Force, working to bring rising numbers down.

Mayor Bakken says wearing a mask not only protects yourself but those who are more vulnerable to the virus.

He is asking for people to do their part by wearing a mask out in public.

“There are things we can do now and wearing masks is one of them that can help keep businesses open. My biggest concern is trying to keep the community of Bismarck financially viable and maintain the economics we have right now. While not great at least it’s working,” shared Bakken.

Bakken says he doesn’t like wearing a mask himself, but he will wear one in order to keep the community moving forward.