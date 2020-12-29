Bismarck Mayor’s New Year’s Eve Gala and Fireworks Display

BISMARCK, N.D. – Bismarck Mayor Steve Bakken and the Capital City Christmas Committee invite you to bring in the new year with the Mayor’s New Year’s Eve Gala. While the festivities won’t be celebrated in person, the fun and festive spirit lives on with the finale of the online silent auction that ends at 7 p.m. New Year’s Eve, and fireworks display over the Bismarck Event Center at midnight.

Online silent auction items may be found at https://www.32auctions.com/ccchristmas. There are also higher-valued items featured within the online silent auction this year.

The public is invited to submit their bids by December 31 at 7 p.m. Proceeds generated by the event are used to assist Capital City Christmas and Dakota West Arts Council to support arts and culture in the community.

Raffle tickets are also on sale for the Mayor’s New Year’s Eve Gala. Items available this year include a 2021 See-Doo Spark 2up & Trailer from Moritz Sport & Marine, a 2021 Arctic Cat Alterra 450 ATV from Dvorak Motorsports, 1.5 CTW Lab Grown Diamond Stud Earrings from Schumacher Diamond and a Traeger Gen 2 Timberline 1300 Wood Pellet Grill from Scheels.

A drawing will be held December 31, 2020. You may get your tickets by calling 355-1370 and ask to speak with Irene.

New Year’s 2021, will kick-off at midnight with a Memory Fireworks display over the Bismarck Event Center. The public is invited to join Mayor Bakken and the Capital City Christmas Committee by bringing in the New Year in style, by attending to watch the fireworks display.

The fireworks display will take place in Parking Lot C, south of the Bismarck Event Center located at 315 South 5th Street, Bismarck, ND. Attendees are asked to park in Parking Lot B.

For more information visit https://www.capitalcitychristmasnd.com/mayors-new-years-eve-gala.