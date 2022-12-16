BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A Meals on Wheels program that delivers 55 to 60 meals a day, was canceled twice this week, on Wednesday and Friday, due to the road conditions.

The food for the Bismarck Meals on Wheels program is prepared by the kitchen of Sanford Health.

The program isn’t government funded so meals can be delivered to people of all ages, including children, across six different routes.

When inclement weather cancels the meal delivery, the coordinator says recipients are warned in advance.

But deliveries would not be possible without the help of volunteers.

“We have some very, very good volunteers in the city. This week, they were real troopers. They just, they went through the snow without a problem. When I called people, they said sure and I’m just really happy I’m part of this program,” said Jerry Delzer, the coordinator for the Bismarck Meals on Wheels program.

The Meals on Wheels program will resume on Monday, December 19.

If you would like to volunteer for the program, you can reach out to Delzer at 701-222-4181 or by visiting the organization’s website.