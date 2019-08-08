Bismarck medical marijuana dispensary to open August 13

The North Dakota Department of Health says the fourth medical marijuana dispensary in North Dakota, Harvest of Bismarck, is expected to open August 13th on Memorial Highway.

The department also said the next dispensary to open will likely be the Jamestown location, followed by one in Devils Lake.

Meanwhile, starting Friday, August 9th, the dispensary in Williston will change its hours of operation, operating from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., Monday through Saturday. The Williston shop will be closed on Sunday.

The state health department also reminds people that, a qualifying patient or designated caregiver must have their registry identification card.

Over 900 registry identification cards have been issued to qualifying patients.

Information for applicants is available on the Division of Medical Marijuana’s website at www.ndhealth.gov/mm.