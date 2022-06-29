BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — No one was hurt in a Wednesday afternoon mobile home fire in Bismarck.

Firefighters were called to the 700 block of South 12th Street around 11:50 a.m. where they found a mobile home on fire, according to a press release. Five fire department apparatuses and 18 firefighters assisted with extinguishing the fire.

Those living in the mobile home were displaced and the Crisis Care Chaplaincy and the American Red Cross are providing support to them.

An investigation determined the cause of the fire was accidental.