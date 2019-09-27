Bismarck mobile home park residents object to spike in rents

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Residents of two Bismarck mobile home parks are complaining about higher rents and fees after an investment firm bought the properties.

Havenpark Capital purchased Colonial Estates and Holiday Park in August.

Resident Cathy Job said that her rent at Colonial Estates increased from $385 to $415 monthly under Havenpark’s ownership. Her office administrator job pays $22,000 annually. She says the increase leaves “very little” for food and gas.

Rent in Holiday Park increased to $400.

Utah-based Havenpark says its rents match industry standards.

Officials are questioning if Havenpark is taking advantage of a federal incentive program that encourages long-term investment in blighted areas.

Havenpark denies that and says it has “no desire” to participate in the program.

