Bismarck mom spreading positivity to children through chalk

For the second year in a row, a local woman spent an hour covering the sidewalks from her house to Miller Elementary School in Bismarck with positive messages for children to see on their way to class.
While she has no children in Miller Elementary herself, she said kids need all the positivity they can get, so if the chalk drawings brighten their day it was worth it.
She is calling this the “Sidewalk Positivity Walk,” filled with messages like, “Amazing school year this way” and “Let your light shine!”