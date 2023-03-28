BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Jolene Thiel and her daughter Jennifer Shower work many hours creating all sorts of Easter baskets.

“We start separating things, and sorting it, and putting it on piles and by themes,” explained Jolene. “I can tell you we started two weeks ago on a Sunday doing it, and it took us 14 days to put together 807 baskets.”

This all began seven years ago.

“I had a couple of bags of brand new toys that I didn’t want anymore,” Jennifer recalled, “and I said, ‘what should we do with this stuff?'”

During their first year creating easter baskets, they only constructed 28 — but as the years went by, the demand for them increased. They now make over 1,000 a year.

“We decided to do year-round shopping,” stated Jennifer, “which is what we do. We have two places that we store everything, and when we build our baskets, we do everything. We configure what we spent and make it 60 percent off.”

The two ladies never thought it would become this big of a project. However, they both love creating these Easter baskets for the community.

“It feels good that we are helping other people to take care of their families,” said Jolene.

And the business has only made the bond between mother and daughter stronger.

“This has definitely brought us closer,” Jennifer confirmed. “You know it is your mom. And it is also like a business partner — we tend to bicker every now and then, like people do, but we are also together 12 hours, and we both work full-time jobs.”

And don’t worry: children aren’t the only ones who can have fun at the shop. The ladies have made some adult baskets as well — like a wine basket for hard-working parents.

The home and shop is located at 2607 East Calgary Avenue. They’re open at the following times:

Hours:

Monday-Thursday 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Fridays: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturdays: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m

Sunday (April 2): 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

You can set up a date and time to hop on by calling 701-220-3552.