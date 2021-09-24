Bismarck mother helps 6-year-old son write his own book

Katherine Prendergast is a Bismarck author and has been publishing books since 2018.

Her first book was Pickles The Dog, Adopted in North Dakota.

“During the 2011 flood, she kept getting returned to the shelter over and over and a family member of mine ended up with her. She was a great dog, she was my inspiration to start writing books,” Katherine said.

That inspiration to write books got passed on to her 6-year-old son, Carter.

“He asked me, ‘Mom can I write a book like you someday? I said, ‘Well, what would you like to write about?’ He said, ‘My favorite dinosaur,'” Katherine said.

These shelves are now filled with books including the book I’m a Spinosaurus Bigger than A T-Rex, written by Carter Pendergast and his mom, and was released earlier this month.

“It took us about a year to write the book, publish the book,” Pendergast said.

“They’re prehistoric and they’re so big,” Carter said.

There are other features of dinosaurs that caught Carter’s attention — which is why he enjoys playing with his toy dinosaur collection.

Katherine and her son learned things together about dinosaurs herself while putting the book together.

“Some of them have teeth as big as bananas,” Carter said.

“I actually didn’t know that I thought the T-Rex was the biggest dinosaur or land carnivore. Carter would walk around the house saying I’m the Spinosaurus bigger than a T-Rex and one day I asked him, I said, is a Spinosaurus really bigger than T-Rex?” Pendergrast said.

Carter helped with picking out illustrations, and choice of words. In addition: he helped his mother with adding important facts about dinosaurs.

“You’re never too young to dream big, you’re never too young or too old to write a book, and it was something he was interested in, and it was something possible because of my background,” Katherine said.

The book is available in some Bismarck stores, including Ferguson Books and More, and on https://katssocks.com/.