Bismarck mother thankful after kidney donor is found for her surgery

Heather Banker was born with polycystic kidney disease, a genetic disorder that causes many fluid-filled cysts to grow in the kidneys.

She said as a child, doctors told her years down the line that she would need a kidney transplant.

In March, she received news that she needed a transplant.

Six months later a close friend of hers from Minnesota volunteered to donate her kidney to help Banker.

Her surgery is expected in January.

“I never would have imagined someone stepping up that I knew that close. We’ve been friends for many years, so just to have her step up and do that for me is just wonderful; we can’t thank her enough,” Transplant recipient Heather Banker said.

A fundraiser was hosted this weekend at the Masonic Lodge in Bismarck to help raise funds for medical and travel expenses for Heather.

About $8,000 dollars were raised from the fundraiser.

If you want to help contribute to Heather’s expenses, her Gate City account is under Heather Banker Transplant and her Venmo is @Bankertransplant.