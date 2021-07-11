Bismarck motorcyclist dead after crash on N Washington St.

An 18-year-old from Bismarck was pronounced dead Sunday after crashing his motorcycle into an SUV on the 4600 block of N. Washington Street in Bismarck.

Bismarck Police responded to reports of the accident around 11 a.m. According to those at Bismarck Police, the motorcyclist was speeding and unable to stop in time as an SUV was attempting to make a left-hand turn, causing the 18-year-old to crash into the passenger side door.

Both the driver and the passenger of the SUV were unharmed.

The crash is under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.