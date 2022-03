Bismarck Mounted Police are saying goodbye to one of their own, 26-year-old Dream.

Dream was the search and rescue horse for past-Capt. George Schmaltz for over 20 years. Dream passed away on March 6 from cancer.

Dream’s final ride was to carry the United States flag North Dakota veteran and cowboy Randy Schaff’s funeral.

“Run free of pain Dream!” a Facebook post for Dream from the Bismarck Police Department read.