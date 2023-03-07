BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Bismarck Parks and Recreation District (BPRD) is currently installing a new video board at the Bismarck Municipal Ballpark, Home of Dakota Community Bank & Trust Field for the new season.

According to a news release, the LED display on the new board is going to be 24′ high and 43.2′ wide, which will make it nearly four times bigger than the original display.

The new board has been made possible through BPRD’s successful application to the Park District Facility Renovation Grant, which is a matching grant that’s provided by the North Dakota Parks and Recreation Department.

“Bismarck Parks and Recreation District appreciates the state’s support for the grant program that helped fund this project to enhance the Bismarck Municipal Ballpark,” said BRPD Executive Director, Kevin Klipfel. “The new video board will be a great addition to the facility that will be enjoyed by all ballpark users.”

The Bismarck Larks are looking forward to using the video board to enhance the fan and player experience.

“The Larks are extremely grateful to Bismarck Parks and Recreation for their continual enhancement of Bismarck Municipal Ballpark, Home of Dakota Community Bank & Trust Field,” said Larks Owner/CEO, John Bollinger. “We’ve received a lot of fan feedback that the current video board was hard to see and this new board not only fixes that but will allow our team and other user groups to take the player and fan experience to a whole new level.”

The new display is going to be capable of variable content zoning, which means that it can show one large graphic or multiple different zones of content, including live video, statistics, and graphics.

Fans will be able to see themselves on the big screen between innings, watch instant replays, and view a variety of player statistics.

The best way to make sure you get tickets to a Larks game and see the new board is by buying a Family Flock Membership, which can be found here.

The Larks’ season starts at home on May 29 against the Duluth Huskies.