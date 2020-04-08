Bismarck musician makes a funny video about toilet paper

Romulus Norris or Rommie, a 31-year-old artist born and raised in Bismarck grew up in the music profession. His dad was an audio engineer and all four of his siblings are involved in music as well. He enjoys playing pop music and singing oldies.

His most recent song…QuaranTPtine… is about toilet paper. Due to the coronavirus, and people hoarding toilet paper, Norris thought it would be fun to record a video and make people laugh.

His fiance Erica helped shoot footage while his son, Apollo, is featured though the entire video.

So far, he says people have told him it’s funny and that they’ve enjoyed a good laugh. Due to the shutdown, he says he’s getting antsy and wants to get outside more, but he’s had to adapt to a new normal.

Usually once a week, he and his band, Erro, meet — now they visit virtually. He’s worked for five years at the Bistro, but due to the COVID-19 precautions in North Dakota, he hasn’t been working for about a month now. He says it’s been an adjustment but he is taking things as they come, enjoying his time with his family.

His advice for people right now: Take it a day at a time. It can be stressful,l but it will all get worked out. He says he’s going with the flow, so who knows when he might be inspired to write and create more funny videos.

To watch the QuaranTPtine video go here.