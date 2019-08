The starting time for the 3rd annual National Time Out event set for Bismarck tonight at Kirkwood Mall has been moved back an hour, due to the potential for severe weather in the area.

The new time will be 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., this evening in the parking lot east of Target.

The Bismarck Police Department hopes to avoid some bad weather that is expected to move through the Bismarck area late this afternoon.

The original time was 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., before the change.