BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The city of Bismarck and the Bismarck-Mandan Metropolitan Planning Organization are reaching out to those near East Main Avenue to see how the area fits into the city’s Together 2045 plan.

To be sure that the area is used in the best way possible, this study of the community includes 7th-26th Street and focuses on topics including traffic issues, walking, biking, transit, and development opportunities.

In order to gather community feedback on the study and future plans, alternative approaches to using the corridor will be discussed and presented at a final round of meetings around Bismarck over the next month — a round that is open for the public to attend.

The first of these meetings will take place on Wednesday, November 30, in the first-floor conference room of the City/County Office Building located at 221 North 5th Street in Bismarck. The meeting will take place three times over the day: one from 8-9:30 a.m., one from 11:30 a.m. -1:00 p.m., and one from 4:30 to 6:00 p.m. The meeting itself is tailored primarily to property owners and business operators, but anyone is welcome to participate.

The second meeting is a workshop catered to the entire community and any interested individuals, taking place on Thursday, December 1, from 4:30 p.m. — 6:00 p.m. in the Bismarck High School Gilbreath Auditorium Commons Area (800 North 8th Street).

To learn more about the plans and review posted information, visit the study’s website here.