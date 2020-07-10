Bismarck neighborhood could become the largest historic district in the state

Around 550 homeowners could become a part of Bismarck’s third historic district. The distinction would make Highland Acres the largest historic district in North Dakota.

We first reported this was a possibility back in September after homeowners approached the State Historical Society.

City Planner Will Hutchings says becoming a National Register of Historic Places district is a lengthy process that could take another year or so.

Hutchings says even if Highland Acres is deemed historic, it will not prevent homeowners from being able to renovate and sell their homes as they normally would. Regardless, more than 50 percent of people in the neighborhood have to be on board with the decision.

Right now, Highland Acres is in the process of being surveyed for historical significance, which is covered by grant funding and volunteers from the State Historic Preservation Office.

“Really it comes down to sufficient historical architectural integrity, and/or sufficient notable people something that alludes to the history of this neighborhood. Once that is completed, that is then provided to the Bismarck Historic Preservation Commission for their review and then provided to the State Historic Preservation Office that says ‘Yes’ or ‘No’,” Hutchings explained.

After that, an application is sent to the National Parks Service to formally list the area in the National Register of Historic Places.