Bismarck Neighborhood Puts in Request to be a Part of North Dakota History

Local News

One neighborhood in the capital city is hoping to become the third historical district in the city.

There’s the original historical district, which is downtown, as well as the cathedral district. Now, Highland Acres is hoping to be added to the list.

It became a subdivision in the late 1940s.

Residents recently approached the State Historic Society to get their neighborhood on the National Registry of historic places.

When it was developed, Highland Acres was the first neighborhood in Bismarck to build alongside the landscape.

City Planner Will Hutchings adds, “Before that, most of the streets were on a rectangular grid, and laid out on a north-south axis. This one completely abandoned that, and just followed the natural terrain of the land. We see this now, all over the place in new developments. But for the time, in the 1940s, this was completely revolutionary for Bismarck.”

There are a lot of steps to take to get this designation. Hutchings says the final decision by the national park service is at least two years out.

Click here for a map of all registered historic places in North Dakota and in the U.S.

