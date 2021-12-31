Bismarck New Year’s Eve gala returns after last year’s cancelation

The city of Bismarck is ringing in 2022 with a New Year’s Eve gala — something that was canceled last year due to COVID-19.

This year, the celebration is back, with more than 200 people expected to attend at the Bismarck Event Center.

Bismarck’s Capital City Christmas Committee organized the gala, which includes a live and silent auction, dinner and drinks, music and fireworks.

The gala starts at 8 p.m. and goes until 1 a.m. next year.

Tickets are 90 dollars per person and the money goes to support arts and humanities projects in the community, like the tunnel art on State Street and Bismarck Public Schools’ band program.

Organizer Julie Jeske says the event is funded by community donations and business sponsorships.

“Obviously last year had a little bit different feel to it, and I think it’s really important we celebrate our year and ring in the new year in style,” Jeske said.

Jeske says some people will be dressed formally while others will be in blue jeans.

The event is for those 21 and older, and tickets can be bought at the door or online.