Bismarck non-profit serves over 100,000 pounds of food to community

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Every week, volunteers brave the cold to help feed hundreds of families in the Bismarck community while multiple grocery stores in town donate the food.

The Banquet is a non-profit that provides groceries twice a week to families through its Adopt-a-Block program. Volunteers hand out free food Monday and Wednesday at South Central High School and Jeanette Myhre Elementary. And the group just recently announced they hit a milestone – over 100,000 pounds of food served since October.

“Everyone’s welcome to come, it’s no requirements, no big asks, name, address, phone number basically and number of people and age and people in household,” said Jim Barnhardt/Banquet Chairman.

The Banquet also serves hundreds of families for free at Trinity Lutheran Church.

Here are the hours and locations of meals/food served:

Monday: Adopt-a-Block 4:30 PM – 6:00 PM South Central School

Tuesday: Meal Service 5:30 PM – 7:00 PM Trinity Lutheran Church

Wednesday: Adopt-a-Block 4:30 PM – 6:00 PM Jeannette Myhre School

Thursday: Meal Service 5:30 PM – 7:00 PM Trinity Lutheran Church

Saturday: Meal Service 11:30 AM – 12:30 PMTrinity Lutheran Church

Sunday: Meal Service 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM Salvation Army

For more information go here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Mandan Economy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Economy"

Sex Offenders

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sex Offenders"

All in the Family

Thumbnail for the video titled "All in the Family"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/12

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/12"

Teacher Mental Health

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teacher Mental Health"

Coal Worries

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coal Worries"

CHI St Alexius Award

Thumbnail for the video titled "CHI St Alexius Award"

Community Rocks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community Rocks"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/12

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/12"

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/12

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/12"

Wednesday Forecast: Arctic air takes over with strong wind

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday Forecast: Arctic air takes over with strong wind"

Top Volunteers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Volunteers"

High School Basketball 2.11.20

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Basketball 2.11.20"

High School Hockey 2.11.20

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Hockey 2.11.20"

Remarkable Women: Julie Schirado

Thumbnail for the video titled "Remarkable Women: Julie Schirado"

Legacy Coach

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy Coach"

Legacy-Minot Boys Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy-Minot Boys Bball"

Linton-HMB Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Linton-HMB Bball"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/11

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/11"

Marijuana Measure

Thumbnail for the video titled "Marijuana Measure"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge