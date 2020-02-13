Bismarck non-profit serves over 100,000 pounds of food to community

Every week, volunteers brave the cold to help feed hundreds of families in the Bismarck community while multiple grocery stores in town donate the food.

The Banquet is a non-profit that provides groceries twice a week to families through its Adopt-a-Block program. Volunteers hand out free food Monday and Wednesday at South Central High School and Jeanette Myhre Elementary. And the group just recently announced they hit a milestone – over 100,000 pounds of food served since October.





“Everyone’s welcome to come, it’s no requirements, no big asks, name, address, phone number basically and number of people and age and people in household,” said Jim Barnhardt/Banquet Chairman.

The Banquet also serves hundreds of families for free at Trinity Lutheran Church.

Here are the hours and locations of meals/food served:

Monday: Adopt-a-Block 4:30 PM – 6:00 PM South Central School

Tuesday: Meal Service 5:30 PM – 7:00 PM Trinity Lutheran Church

Wednesday: Adopt-a-Block 4:30 PM – 6:00 PM Jeannette Myhre School

Thursday: Meal Service 5:30 PM – 7:00 PM Trinity Lutheran Church

Saturday: Meal Service 11:30 AM – 12:30 PMTrinity Lutheran Church

Sunday: Meal Service 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM Salvation Army

For more information go here.