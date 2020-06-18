Bismarck nurse practitioner creates on-demand virtual walk-in clinic app

Since COVID-19, virtual health care has been booming.

One North Dakota nurse practitioner created a virtual walk-in clinic app just in time.

We spoke with the owner of ‘Health Now’ to find out why this service is so important.

Mick Peterson wanted to provide care and services in a more individualized way to reach more people, so he started Health Now, an on-demand, virtual walk-in clinic.

“I’m primarily focused on walk-in needs such as in common colds, flu, vague pain, aches, rashes, insect bites,” said Peterson.

He says if you need X-rays, blood work or throat swabs, he will refer you to a local clinic for further medical help. All you have to do is download the app on your phone, type in what is ailing you and set up a time to chat.

“The majority of the walk-in visits can be handled via video chat or an encounter that we have over the application,” said Peterson.

He also offers prescriptions sent to your pharmacy of choice. So what sets him apart from other telehealth services?

“Services to business owners and businesses that may or may not be able to either afford health insurance or offer health insurance to their employees,” said Peterson.

This means those employees and businesses would be able to access the Health Now App as many times as they want any time of the day. And now, with social distancing Health Now is able to help the people who may be uncomfortable leaving their homes.

“I am able to help hundreds, if not thousands of people to have access to health care,” said Peterson.

Digital healthcare already existed but the demand continues to grow — and options like Health Now are likely to become the new norm.

Peterson tells us he plans on expanding his reach by adding more staff and services for mental and behavioral health.

You can find more information on Health Now by going here.