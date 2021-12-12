Bismarck nurse recognized for nearly half-century of patient care

A Bismarck nurse who’s devoted nearly half a century to helping others has been recognized for her exceptional patient care with the Legendary Nurse Award.

Sanford Health RN Marilyn Schwartzbauer has worked in the ICU for the more than 46 years she’s been a nurse at the Bismarck Medical Center.

She’s one of just 19 nurses across the state who received the award, given out by the North Dakota Center for Nursing.

Schwartzbauer graduated from nursing school in 1973, and says her goal is to be in the profession fifty years.

“My greatest joy is taking care of patients and spending time with families and helping them through the crisis situations, so that’s what’s kept me going all these years,” Schwartzbauer said.

Schwartzbauer says she gets her work ethic and desire to help people from her mom, who started working in health care when she was 69 and retired at 85.