Bismarck nurses reach agreement on union contract with CHI St. Alexius

After a year of negotiations, Bismarck nurses reached an agreement with CHI St. Alexius Health hospital management concerning their union contracts on Wednesday morning.

Nurses negotiated the right to adjust patient assignments so that they can safely handle patient care, the ability to temporarily pause new patient admissions in a unit if those nurses feel they need time to catch up and minimum staffing levels for the emergency department, according to a press release from the Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA).

More than 20 negotiation sessions took place within the last year, and this summer, nurses held a picket at St. Alexius to let patients know certain issues had not been addressed in negotiations.

MNA says nurses must still vote to ratify the new contract. 

That vote is expected to take place the week of Sept. 7. and must pass by a majority.

