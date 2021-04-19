Bismarck officer assaulted at Sahara Night Club

A 34 year old man is in custody after assaulting a Bismarck Police officer early Sunday morning around 2:09am at Sahara Night Club. Multiple officers were responding to a call for a loud noise complaint and the club operating after normal business hours.

Officers asked the operator multiple times to produce documentation that he was allowed to be open past the statutory closing time of 1:00 a.m. Which he was unable to provide.

While one officer was speaking with the operator, a patron of the club, Malon Philips, engaged in conversation with other officers on scene. Philips was asked to leave and refused to do so. He then pushed one officer out of the way, pushed another officer to the ground and charged at a third officer. Philips continued to fight with officers until he was eventually detained.

One officer sustained a head injury and minor lacerations. Both the officer and Philips were taken to a local hospital and treated for their injuries. Philips was arrested for Disorderly Conduct and Assault on an officer and transported to the Burleigh-Morton Detention Center. Additional charges are pending with the Bismarck City Attorney.