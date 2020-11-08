Bismarck one of many cities to hold demonstrations regarding election results

North Dakota was not alone in having protests or rallies regarding the election.

“Stop the Steal” events were held across the country, with thousands alleging the election was “stolen” amid results that currently show Biden has passed the threshold of electoral votes needed to become president. While it is true there will be recounts in states including Georgia, and potentially Pennsylvania, where Biden leads– it is unlikely further counting will flip the results.

Nationally, there has been no widespread evidence of voter fraud. President Trump’s campaign said it will bring litigation for certain elections, with alleged irregularities in ballot counting and poll watching. Though there were few at Bismarck’s rally to support president-elect Biden, their presence did not go unnoticed.

“I got a message this morning from one of my friends saying there was a bunch of angry Trumpers here at the Capitol so I thought I’d come and see what was going on. The partisan divide is really strong here and I think there’s a lot of potential and a lot of good people with good intentions who are all just really misguided,” Protester Michael Knopik said.

The “Stop the Steal” Facebook group had roughly 350,000 members before being shut down by the social media giant.

