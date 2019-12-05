Bismarck Outdoor Warning System Sirens Return to Monthly Test

Live Now
The Bismarck/Burleigh Outdoor Warning System sirens will resume the standard monthly outdoor warning siren test schedule.

There will not be a siren test this week on Friday.

The previous additional weekly tests were initiated as a result of system-wide failures on three occasions in 2019.

They said they do have two individual siren locations currently in need of repairs related to activation, but that it was determined additional weekly testing is not warranted at this time. 

There are two sirens that are not presently operational. They’re located at the corner of Wachter Avenue and South Reno Drive and at the Bismarck State College Armory.  

City of Bismarck personnel visually monitors about one-third of sirens during the monthly tests. 

The public is welcome to report any problems they may recognize during monthly outdoor warning siren tests which occur the last Friday of the month at 9:30 a.m.

To report any issues you may recognize, call 701-222-6727 to inform Emergency Management. In some situations, such as when there is the potential for severe weather, a siren test may be canceled to avoid being confused for an actual event. 

The outdoor warning system is utilized for tornado warnings or any other emergency event such as a hazardous materials incident.

The sirens are intended to be heard when you are outside. When you hear the sirens and it’s not a test day, your next step should be to access media to find out why they are sounding and to receive instruction from local officials on actions to keep you safe. 

