Bismarck parents charged following son’s death

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A Bismarck couple has been charged with felony child neglect following the death of their baby.

Authorities say the parents kept a filthy apartment and missed medical appointments for their son, who was born 3½ months premature in December and spent three months in neonatal intensive care. The baby was found face down and unresponsive in a bassinet in August. A cause of death was not released.

A court affidavit says social services officials who conducted home visits stated there was “a risk of neglect due to inadequate parenting.”

Ashlynn Seymour and Marcus Reineke, both 20, are being held in the Burleigh Morton Detention Center on $5,000 bail. Court documents do not list defense attorneys.

