Bismarck Park Board pauses educational component in Custer Park

The discussion continues over a Bismarck park and its controversial name.

After making the decision to not change the name of Custer Park, the park board wanted something to acknowledge history with educational plaques.

But this evening the park board was met with opposition because people say it’s another reminder of generational trauma.

“We are in a time of great social unrest and we can not miss any more opportunities for healing and forward movement. And we must not take any more steps backwards,” said Melanie Moniz, the woman who launched the initiative to rename the park.

“Our goal was to have it as educational panels for the community. Now if I’m hearing they don’t want the panels, why are we wasting our time creating the panels,” said Park Board Commissioner Wayne Munson.

The park board decided to table the decision on the educational component until a later date.

