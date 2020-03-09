Bismarck Parking Authority survey seeks community input

The Bismarck Parking Authority is seeking community input with a parking survey. The Parking Authority said it plans to make technical upgrades to its systems and properties like downtown parking ramps and surface lots.

The Parking Authority manages four ramps and two surface lots. The survey is for any person who uses the Parking Authority’s downtown parking ramps or surface lot facilities, paid or free, in downtown Bismarck.

The survey closes on March 23, 2020. Users of the facilities can complete the survey by CLICKING HERE.