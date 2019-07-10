Bismarck Parking Lane Will Be Closed

The Divide Avenue Parking Lane will be closed to traffic from Meredith Drive to 3rd Street.

This starts this morning at 8.

The intersections at Meredith Drive, 2nd Street, Apache Street, Mohawk Street, and 3rd Street will be closed at Divide Avenue.

Access to these streets will be from the south.

Traffic heading east will be in its normal travel lane.

You can expect congestion during peak hours and drivers are asked to seek alternate routes.

The parking lane and closed intersection are expected to open to traffic late next week.