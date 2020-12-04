Bismarck Parks and Rec bringing golf into the winter

Typically this time of year, golf courses close because of winter. That’s not the case, however, at Riverwood in Bismarck.

With no snow on the ground, Bismarck’s Park and Recreation Department is keeping its driving range open.

The golf course will be open daily, weather permitting.

This will give people another opportunity to get out of the house and work on their swing, like golfer Ben Edwards.

“It’s really just incredible. You know with everything going on in this crazy world right now, just having some sort of normalcy, even though it’s in December, and it’s golf! Which is unheard of. Especially in this part of the world right now, it’s great to just be able to get out and hit some golf balls and really enjoy what we like to do,” said Edwards.

If conditions were more winter-like right now, Riverwood Golf Course would be gearing up for cross country skiing.