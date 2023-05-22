BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Spring and summer are a busy time for Bismarck’s parks — and it’s about to get even busier, as the city’s tennis courts now have plenty of bragging rights.

This month, Bismarck Parks and Recreation was named as the Northern Member Organization of the Year by the U.S. Tennis Association.

Parks spokespeople say Bismarck was chosen among the other tennis clubs from three neighboring states — both for its efforts to teach the game to people of all ages and its commitment to upgrading several outdoor courts around town.

“It’s a testament,” said Parks and Rec Facilities Manager, Katrina Hanenberg, “Kids can walk to the tennis courts, pretty much wherever they are, or ride their bike. They’re accessible, easy to get to, We’re also constantly doing things where we put out free equipment for the kids to take, so if they don’t have a tennis racquet, they can grab one.”

Bismarck’s summer tennis season kicks off on June 5.