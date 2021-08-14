Bismarck Parks and Recreation host 7th annual Pool Pooch Party

Dogs of all shapes and sizes and their owners headed to Bismarck’s Wachter Wave Pool to stay cool.

For the 7th year, Pool Pooch Party has allowed dogs to get their paws wet.
Two different sessions kicked off for smaller and larger dogs this afternoon.
The event was free and open to the public, but donations were welcome.

“Dogs bring people together and this is just a great opportunity for people across town to meet new people and maybe meet dog friends for their little fur babies. It’s a fun event, and we love hosting it,” said Spencer Aune, Bismarck Parks and Recreation supervisor.

All donations will go toward the upkeep of Century Recreation Area Bark Park.

