Bismarck Parks and Recreation asks for help with national research project

Bismarck Parks and Recreation needs your help in a community effort involving wildlife pictures for research.

Officials with Parks and Recreation say studies are showing a decline in pollinators in the United States over the last 30 years.

Participating in the Bio Blitz by taking pictures of plants, insects and animals can help protect those species.

This can all be done by downloading the inaturalist app allowing all photos to be uploaded.

Rena Mehlhoff said there’s no limit for how many people can participate in this program

“We still have a couple of more days for the event If people can get out there and take one or two photos that would be great,” said Mehlhoff, the Marketing Specialist at Bismarck Parks and Recreation.

Right now, there are only 15 participants. Organizers are hoping to gain more.

So far there’ve been more than 400 observations with 200 different. The last day to participate in the study is Wednesday.