BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The days are starting to get shorter and cooler, and Bismarck Parks workers are trying to make sure families can soak in every minute outside.

As the summer begins to wind down, KX News took the opportunity to speak with Parks and Rec department workers about some of the activities that are still available for families to enjoy.

“We want to maximize the outdoor time that we have left,” said BPR’s Recreation Manager RaNae Jochim “Last year, we had that six-month winter, and so we want to be outside as much as possible.”

Most families are most active in the summer and frequently find many ways to spend time outside, but even though fall is only a few weeks away, this doesn’t necessarily mean people have to head back inside just yet.

“People should still really be able to do what they did all summer,” continued Jochim, “but in the fall — with probably a little bit cooler weather, so they can do it at two o’clock in the afternoon and not sweat it out or be too hot.”

Jochim says one benefit in the fall is that they can host events that are more difficult to put on in the heat of summer.

Some of the activities Bismarck Parks workers say they’re excited about that benefit from the more temperate weather include yoga in the park, free fitness lot classes, and outdoor movies.

This also allows for events such as outdoor movies and disc golf in the dark to take place at an earlier time.

“September tends to be a really good time for us to maximize events,” Jochim stated. “Nice weather, plus less sunlight in the evenings.”

We’re still a long way from frozen lakes, but Jochim says families are already excited about ice skating.

Rinks around Bismarck are now laying down the ice and getting ready to go for opening day.

“It’s always seasonal by nature,” stated Parks and Rec Facilities Manager Dylan Thiem. “We’re always gearing up and getting ready for the next season. Now we’re into fall already, believe it or not, so it’s an exciting time putting in the ice and getting ready for the season to come.”

Whether it’s in the sun or on the ice, there are many opportunities for you and your family to have a fall full of fun.

If you’d like to learn about opportunities to stay active in the Bismarck area, visit this page on the Parks and Recreation Department’s website.