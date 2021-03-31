Bismarck PD K9’s take home trophies from US Police Canine Association competition

Bismarck Police Department K9 Mesa, and her handler Joseph Benke, won first place overall in last week’s U.S. Police Canine Association competition in Fargo.

The Bismarck PD said in a Facebook post the competition and certification challenged drug-sniffing dogs to find narcotics in both interior rooms and vehicles.

The teams are scored based on time, handler skills and accuracy.

K9 Titan, and his handler Garner Jones, won the trophy for top rookie dog and also finished third place on the vehicle search portion of the event.

Dickinson Police Department K9 Kalo, and his handler Jayden Peters, won second place overall in the competition.

Teams from North Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa competed.