Bismarck PD looking for Missing Person

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Bismarck Police Department is requesting the help of the public in locating Robert Henderson.

His family from Oregon last heard from him on November 26, 2021.

Henderson is believed to be in the Bismarck area.

Robert is a 24-year-old white male with black hair and blue eyes. He is six feet tall and weighs about 150 lbs.

The Bismarck Police Department reports that Henderson had been using Facebook to stay in contact with his family, but his account was deactivated on December 5, 2021.

If you have any information concerning Robert Henderson, please contact Bismarck Police Detective Lahr at 701-223-1212, or your local law enforcement agency.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Sports News

More Local Sports

Latest State News

See More State News

Latest National News

More National News

Featured on KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories