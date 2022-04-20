According to Bismarck PD, 249 vehicle break-ins were reported in 2021.

BPD says this time last year, 91 break-ins were reported, while 62 have been reported so far this year.



They say break-ins could be decreasing as awareness is increasing – with more people beginning to openly discuss their issues on social media, which makes it tricky for criminals.



Officer Clint Fuller, of Bismarck’s Crime Prevention and Community Engagement says many people are looking for spare change or items they can use to get by when they break into vehicles.

“We’re asking people to secure their vehicles, lock up their car, lock up the windows. Even if they leave their windows down a little bit, burglars can use tools to pry open the door to get the latch, push the button and get in there. We’re asking them to lock the trunk too. If they have valuables in the car, either secure them in the trunk or in the seat, kind of out of site and out of mind,” says Officer Fuller.

Officer Fuller also says to keep an eye on your license plates as well. He says many people are beginning to swap license plates to commit larger crimes.



If you notice your license plate has been tampered or swapped, call your local police department immediately.