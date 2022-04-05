It can sometimes be tough for children to stay photo-ready during a long day of school…so to avoid this, a Bismarck-based photographer is putting a fun unique twist on your average school portraits.

Lyra Lee is offering parents the opportunity to order non-traditional school photos.

This option also gives kids who are homeschooled a chance to take “school pictures.”

Lee thinks the most important part of photos is to capture real emotion.

“It’s important for the parent to catch the real child because that’s who they really want to see when they look at the pictures. They want to see their real emotions as opposed to a posed picture,” said Lee.

She’s offering non-traditional photos to families and schools this spring and sign-ups for April 8-9 are now open.