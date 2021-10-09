Bismarck photographers help weeding customers left without photographers

It has been just days since brides and grooms received the news that they will not have a photographer after Glasser Images announced its closure.

Local photographers are now trying to offer services so their special day will not be forgotten.

“The photography community really has been brought together,” Bryan Hempstead, who owns Bryan Hempstead Media, said.

Hempstead is a photographer who is adjusting his schedule to fill slots that were abandoned by Glasser.

“Wedding planning is super complicated and convoluted, and it’s really difficult. I can’t really imagine what these people are going through; that’s why I wanted to help,” Hempstead said.

Hempstead said he is trying to help clients who paid Glasser in full by offering 25% off wedding packages and 15% for anyone who paid partially.

“I had about 10 people reach out to me so far. I’m guessing it’s going to be a lot more,” Hempstead said.

Al Schirado is another photographer who felt compelled to help.

“My heart is very heavy from just seeing people being used, and all their money being taken in this way without any regard,” New Age Creative Photographer Al Schirado said.

Schirado said he’s booked five couples that contacted him for help and he’s offering services for a reasonable price.

“We’ll listen to your situation and we’ll accommodate any way that we can,” he said.

Hempstead said he himself is engaged and knows how a wedding could look without a photographer.

“Not having a photographer on your most important day of your life is obviously a huge bummer,” he said.

Hempstead said his schedule is booking up but he is trying his best to make availability.

“I do have some time available in the slower months like December, January, November, kind of in that ballpark, and then for later this year,” he said.

