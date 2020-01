Good news for pizza lovers in the capital city.

The Pizza Ranch in North Bismarck will be expanding.

The restaurant says they will be adding 750 square feet to their Fun-Zone arcade space.

They are hoping to have the new area open by late winter or early spring. Pizza Ranch says the additional space will allow them to have prizes for all ages, not just kids.

They opened in July of 2019, in the Hay Creek shopping area.