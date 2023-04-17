BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The public will soon have the chance to make their voices heard concerning a proposed reconstruction project in South Bismarck.

The City of Bismarck wants to know the public’s thoughts on reconstructing South Washington Street from Burleigh Avenue to the South Bismarck drainage ditch. This renovation project would include mobility and safety improvements for vehicles, bicycles, and pedestrian traffic.

According to the city, the increase in traffic and development in South Bismarck makes it necessary to make these improvements.

“So, this corridor has been on our list of half-cent sales tax eligible roadways to reconstruct and we are now getting to this area due to the growth,” explained City Engineer, Gabe Schell, “both that has already occurred and that we are projecting will occur in the future so that we can get out there with improvements that will make the corridor safer for everyone who wants to use that for travel.”

The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday in the cafeteria of Wachter Middle School and will last from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.