Bismarck Police are searching for an armed suspect on a motorcycle

Bismarck Police are actively searching for an armed suspect on a motorcycle after he fired a shot during an altercation with someone in another vehicle Saturday night.

Police were called to 6th Street and E Ave E at 9:06 p.m. for a report of a road rage incident. BPD tells KX News the call came from the other vehicle involved in the altercation. The caller said there was an argument and the man driving the motorcycle fired a shot.

No injuries have been reported at this time. There were two people in the vehicle and two on the motorcycle. Police do not know the identities of anyone involved.

Bismarck Police are searching for the motorcycle. Initially, they set up a perimeter in the area between 7th Street and 9th Street on Ave F. About 11 or 12 police cars were involved, not including the deputies assisting from the Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department.

Officers had either their handguns or rifles drawn, as they tell us is common practice when searching for an armed suspect.

Police tell us they have since disbanded the perimeter, and are searching elsewhere in an undisclosed location. No streets are currently blocked off.

Police say there is no reason to believe this man is dangerous. They say it was likely an isolated incident following an argument.

If you see or hear anything suspicious, police ask that you call 911.

