Bismarck Police are asking the public to help identify a man seen kicking what appears to be a kitten in a video the department posted on Facebook Thursday.

Police say it’s a felony animal cruelty case, and those with any information should call Detective McCarthy at 701-223-1212 or to stay anonymous, text BISPD to 847411.

You can also submit an anonymous tip here: https://www.tip411.com/tips/new?alert_group_id=21828HELP.