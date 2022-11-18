BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The Bismarck Police Department is asking the public’s help in locating a man missing for nearly three weeks.

Elza Maloy, 68, was last seen October 31 leaving the 1100 block of East Broadway Avenue on foot.

He was wearing black pants, black tennis shoes, a black jacket, a bright yellow polo shirt and a black beanie cap with a snowflake print on it.

He was also seen carrying a duffle bag and a black garbage bag.

Maloy is diabetic and did not take his medication with him.

Maloy is African-American, 5 feet 11 inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on him or his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Bismarck Police Department at 701-223-1212, or contact your local law enforcement.